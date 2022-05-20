Oklahoma

Annual Florida bluegill run draws a crowd on St. Johns River

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Tommy Snell points to his left and then to his right.

To his left: The two-bedroom efficiency he calls home for three or four weekends a year.

To his right: About 25 steps away from his room’s front door, a dock holding the boat he and two friends use to chase panfish around Lake George and the St. Johns River.

“We’re right there. Walk out that door and we’re right there, on the boat,” says Snell, who’s part of a pilgrimage of Georgians who head south in late April and early May, when the bluegill start feeding — and while many other fish in the “bream” family tree (shellcracker, warmouth, etc.) are also biting.

