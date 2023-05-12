Another big company is moving from California to Texas





The Mexican meals company, Cacique Foods, has introduced plans to transfer its company headquarters from California to Irving, Texas. The family-owned company is having a look to use the positioning as a hub to higher serve consumers from a central location, in addition to to make stronger efficiencies and advertise group collaboration. Although the company has but to divulge what number of positions will include the relocation, Cacique has already shared information about 200 jobs which were slated for somewhere else in Texas.