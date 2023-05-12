Another big company is moving from California to Texas

The Mexican meals company, Cacique Foods, has introduced plans to transfer its company headquarters from California to Irving, Texas. The family-owned company is having a look to use the positioning as a hub to higher serve consumers from a central location, in addition to to make stronger efficiencies and advertise group collaboration. Although the company has but to divulge what number of positions will include the relocation, Cacique has already shared information about 200 jobs which were slated for somewhere else in Texas.
Cacique Foods was once based 50 years in the past in 1973 and is best possible recognized for its Hispanic meals, together with cheeses, cremas, chorizos, and salsas. In addition to moving its company presence to Irving, the company additionally introduced plans to enlarge operations within the Lone Star State with the established order of a brand new 200,000-square-foot dairy processing facility in Amarillo. The new facility is anticipated to give a boost to manufacturing capability for the company’s persisted expansion.
The company has moved to Irving’s 1410 Westridge Circle North, a Class A place of business construction that is leased by means of Bradford’s Richmond Collinsworth, Jared Laake, and Erik Blais, in accordance to advertising and marketing fabrics for the distance. The belongings was once advanced by means of T2V Properties, an area company primarily based in Irving.
DFW area has constantly been some of the best markets for company headquarters relocations by means of attracting a vast spectrum of businesses. Past relocations to DFW come with headquarters strikes for Fortune 500 and Forbes Top Private firms similar to Caterpillar, AECOM, AT&T, CBRE, Comerica, Fluor, Jacobs, McKesson, NTT Data and Toyota.