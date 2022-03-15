Another Evergreen cargo ship runs aground nearly one year after Suez Canal obstruction

The Ever Given, an enormous cargo ship, captured imaginations all over the world when it blocked the Suez Canal for almost every week in 2021. In 2022, there is a new ship making headlines for blocking one other channel — and it additionally belongs to Evergreen Marine Corp. The Ever Ahead is caught in Craighill Channel of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Coast Guard and Maryland Division of the Surroundings try to maneuver the 1,095-foot container vessel, which ran aground about 9 p.m. on Sunday, CBS Baltimore reports.

Ever Ahead container ship, owned by Evergreen Marine Corp, sits grounded within the Chesapeake Bay, close to Maryland, U.S. March 13, 2022. Image taken March 13, 2022. US COAST GUARD by way of Reuters



The ship was on its method from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, Maryland-Nationwide Capital Area Sector Commander Capt. David O’Connell mentioned, in keeping with CBS Baltimore.

Investigators do not know what induced the ship to floor, and interviews and proof are nonetheless being collected, O’Connell mentioned.

Whereas the ship is not obstructing the channel – just like the Ever Given did in Egypt between the Mediterranean and Purple Seas – different vessels have been requested to conduct one-way visitors and cut back velocity, the U.S. Coast Guard mentioned, in keeping with CBS Baltimore.

The Ever Given was stranded nearly precisely one yr in the past. The skyscraper-sized ship was wedged throughout the canal’s southern single-lane on March 23 and its grounding halted billions of {dollars} a day in maritime commerce, the Related Press stories.

The container ship Ever Ahead, which ran aground within the Chesapeake Bay off the coast close to Pasadena, Md., the evening earlier than, is seen Monday, March 14, 2022. Julio Cortez / AP



A flotilla of tugboats was in a position to transfer the Ever Given from the Suez’s sandy financial institution, with assist from the tides. However the ship’s dayslong grounding captivated the world. By the point Ever Given was dislodged, greater than 300 vessels on each ends of the canal had been ready to sail by means of.

CBS Information has reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard and Evergreen Marine Corp. for extra info and is awaiting response.

