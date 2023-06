Rail service has as soon as again been halted after land below the historical Casa Romantica in San Clemente endured to slip Monday morning.

The slide came about someday between 5 a.m. and six a.m., San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan instructed KTLA.

There used to be important motion at the slope and boulders and rocks remained at the tracks within the 10 a.m. hour, the mayor added.

Train service has been interrupted in consequence and tracks close to the San Clemente Pier are closed.