Another man arrested for threatening to kill Volusia County sheriff Mike Chitwood

April 27, 2023
A New Jersey man accused of threatening Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was extradited and flown to Orlando on Monday, where Sheriff Chitwood was there to meet him. Richard Golden is accused of writing “just shoot Chitwood in the head” in an online chat, following Chitwood’s press conferences on antisemitic messages being spread around the county.

A California man was taken into custody after he allegedly threatened to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood on a 4Chan forum board.

The San Diego Police Department arrested 30-year-old Tyler Meyer on Friday at his mother’s home on 30th Street.

Meyer is accused of anonymously posting in the “Politically Incorrect” board on 4Chan saying, “It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him. I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

The threat was flagged by the FBI and traced back to Meyer who ultimately admitted to officers that he wrote the post on March 15 after being shown an image of it.

Several firearms, ammunition, and electronics were seized from Meyer’s home.

He is charged with making a written threat to kill or injure, a second-degree felony which carries a bond of $100,000. He is in custody in San Diego pending extradition to Volusia County.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Chitwood greeted a New Jersey man who arrived in Florida with officers after threatening the sheriff online through 4Chan. The man, 38-year-old Richard Golden, was arrested in early March for making the online threat shortly after Sheriff Chitwood condemned antisemitic messaging and flyers that were appearing in and around Volusia County.

Sheriff Chitwood said he wanted to be at the airport when Golden landed to show that he and his team will not back down against hate and violence, and said other alleged perpetrators would receive the same welcome.

