Another shift in the Jet Stream brings back a milder and drier weather pattern to Oklahoma.

Driver hits ice, plows into hydrant, makes mess in …











1 child killed, 1 hurt in sledding accidents











Horse instructor takes ‘dis’ out of ‘disabled’ for …











OHP worked over 500 wrecks during winter storm











A Gathering of Cardinals in Blanchard, OK











OKC residents clean up after dumped with 6 inches …











OK AG retracts lawsuit threats against oil, gas companies











OKC officials expect all roads to be cleared this …











MIO: Crispy coconut chicken tenders











AG approves DA request to take back probe into Epic











IL man on mission to find owners of wedding band …









