Another sweeping gun control bill closer to becoming law in Illinois | Illinois

(The Center Square) – In the final week of legislative session, an omnibus bill impacting Illinois gun owners could cross the finish line at the Illinois Statehouse.

One element of House Bill 676 deals with orders of protection cases, saying subjects of such actions must turn firearms over to only law enforcement, rather than someone with a Firearm Owner’s ID card. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is opposed.

“This bill was driven by the voices and experiences of survivors of domestic violence and their families,” said bill sponsor state Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia.

State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said he’s worried the bill could lead to people having their firearms taken away by a spiteful accusation.

“Democrats are gun owners too,” Hirschauer said during debate.

“Unfortunately not many of them. I would appreciate if more of you would exercise your rights and stop trying to take away mine,” Davidsmeyer said. “My concern is that this is an opportunity for people who don’t want someone to have a gun to go after them.”

The measure that passed removed a provision from a previous amendment that increased the distance from a residential area a firearm can be discharged, but keeps the creation of a firearm insurance task force, regulations on pre-packaged explosive devices used by farmers and for target practice and changes a first time offender program.

HB676 can now be brought up in the Illinois Senate.

A separate measure, Senate Bill 1073 from state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, would hold harmless Illinoisans who bought certain firearms during a six day window the state was enjoined from enforcing the state’s gun and magazine ban.

Late last month, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against the state’s gun and magazine ban that was enacted on Jan. 10. In the six days the injunction was in place, gun stores reported record sales. After the injunction was reversed by an appeals court, Illinois State Police said certain firearms purchased during that window were possessed after the enactment of the gun ban and would be illegal after Jan. 1, 2024.

“We need to make sure that between now and whenever it is the federal courts throw this law out that Illinoisans are not penalized for exercising their constitutional rights,” Plummer told WMAY.

The Republican’s bill isn’t expected to advance in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Lawmakers are in session through May 19.