Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star expected to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, per report

Anthony Davis is expected to be out for at least the next two weeks with a sprained right ankle, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Davis suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-101 victory against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

The Lakers have not officially announced a return-to-play timeline for Davis, only that X-rays were negative and he’ll get treatment over the All-Star break.

“Win games until we get him back,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “It’s that simple. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We don’t know obviously how long it will be, but we gotta win as many games as we can down the stretch and believe in the group that we have. And hopefully we’re able to get whole as quickly as possible.”

Vogel also said that Davis would have an MRI on Thursday, and LeBron James said that Davis left the arena on crutches.

The injury occurred when Davis jumped to catch a pass in the paint and came down awkwardly on his ankle, falling to the floor in obvious pain. Teammates helped Davis back to the locker room.

Davis had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes before leaving the game. Davis was sidelined for 17 games in December and January because of a knee injury.

Los Angeles is 27-31 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. Its next game is Feb. 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers.