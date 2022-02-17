Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star leaves game vs. Jazz with sprained right ankle

The Los Angeles Lakers have been plagued by injury issues this season, and unfortunately for them, that trend continued on Wednesday night. During the second quarter of their contest against the Utah Jazz, Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered an apparent right ankle injury and was forced to exit the game. The good news for the Lakers is that X-rays on the ankle were negative, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Davis has officially been diagnosed with a sprain. He will receive treatment over All-Star break and be re-evaluated when the team returns.

The injury occurred when Davis jumped to catch a pass in the paint and came down awkwardly on the ankle. He immediately fell to the floor and grabbed at the ankle in obvious pain. He was ultimately helped back to the locker room by his teammates, as he clearly couldn’t put any weight on the ankle. A stretcher was brought out to the floor, but Davis didn’t use it.

Davis was having a great game before the injury occurred. In 17 minutes of action in the first half, he had 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Davis already missed a chunk of time this season due to a knee injury that he suffered in December. That injury kept him sidelined for over a month.

Obviously, the Lakers have to hope that Davis doesn’t have to miss too much time as a result of the injury, as the team will need him down the stretch if they hope to make up any ground in the Western Conference playoff picture. Entering Wednesday’s game against Utah, the Lakers sat at ninth in the West with a 26-31 — not an ideal position for a team that started the season with championship aspirations.