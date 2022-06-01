Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk set to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia | Boxing News

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is about to be staged at Jeddah Tremendous Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art enviornment in Saudi Arabia.

A date for Joshua’s second world heavyweight title struggle in opposition to Usyk is but to be confirmed however administration at Jeddah Tremendous Dome confirmed that it’s a most popular venue to host the blockbuster bout.

Jeddah Tremendous Dome, the most important geodesic dome on the earth to ever stand with out pillars with an attendance of as much as 40,000, has beforehand hosted WWE Elimination Chamber in February.

Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua on a unanimous factors determination to change into world heavyweight champion



Sky Sports activities was instructed that JSD administration nonetheless expects Usyk vs Joshua to be held on July 23, regardless of latest experiences of a delay.

The British heavyweight star is making an attempt to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after a unanimous determination loss to the Ukrainian in September.

Joshua has reportedly teamed up with new coach Robert Garcia, who was pictured with fellow coach Angel Fernandez, at their present coaching base at Loughborough College.

The 32-year-old is returning for his second struggle in Saudi Arabia, having defeated Andy Ruiz Jr on factors in a rematch in December 2019.