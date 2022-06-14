Anti-abortion vandals threaten pregnancy group in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – A professional-abortion extremist group issued a menace to an anti-abortion group in Hollywood.

“If abortions aren’t safe then neither are you, but they spelled neither wrong and then it had Janes Revenge by the door there” mentioned Angela Curatalo with the Archdiocese of Miami’s Respect Life Ministry as she described the graffiti that was painted throughout their wall over Memorial Day weekend.

“It was very disturbing, the first feeling that came over me was saddened, I mean why would somebody do that. We can have opposing opinions without somebody threatening and intimidate,” added Curatalo.

In surveillance video of the incident you may see 4 suspects strolling in the direction of the property, then moments later they stroll again.

It’s believed the group are members of the anarchist group “Janes Revenge.” In a manifesto launched on May 30, the group known as on pro-abortion helps to behave, saying

“The next step is carrying that anger out into the world and expressing it physically.”

The manifesto states the decision to motion is a direct response to current makes an attempt to overturn Roe vs Wade So far there have been about 8 comparable assaults throughout the nation and the group vows there might be extra, saying

“On the night the final ruling is issued, we are asking for courageous hearts to come out after dark,”

But these like Curatalo say they don’t seem to be going to let the menace discourage them.

“I’m going to say it’s disturbing but I personally am not fearful because we’re not going to back down we’re to keep doing what we’re doing which is offering our services to men and woman who need our assistance in a crisis pregnancy,” added Curatalo.

Who went on to say at Respect Life Ministry in addition they present counseling help for many who select to have abortions.

In the meantime, police want your assist discovering the suspects accountable for spray portray graffiti on the Respect Life Ministry Hollywood location.

Anyone with information is requested to name crime stoppers at 954 493- ideas.