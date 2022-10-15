Anti-immigrant rhetoric fueled Sierra Blanca migrant shooting, advocates say | Texas News | San Antonio

This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for his or her weekly newsletter, or observe them on Facebook and Twitter.”

As darkness descended on a distant ranch in far West Texas, a migrant from Mexico sat bleeding from a shotgun blast to her abdomen. She texted a farewell to her aunt: “I am dying. They shot me. Please don’t tell my mother. Everyone else is OK, except for one other guy that they shot. He’s dead, and I might be soon.”

Twin brothers Mike and Mark Sheppard, 60 years outdated and dwelling in close by Sierra Blanca, claimed in an affidavit to police they’d been searching out at a reservoir on the ranch on the night of September 27 when Mike fired twice with a shotgun at what he mentioned he thought was a javelina within the bushes. One migrant from Mexico, Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez, 22, was killed whereas one other, Berenice Casias Carrillo, was hit within the abdomen and hospitalized. The Sheppards had been later arrested at their Sierra Blanca house 5 miles north for manslaughter, with extra prices later filed for aggravated assault with a lethal weapon.

Residents of Sierra Blanca — a city of about 800 in far West Texas — interviewed by the Texas Observer painted a troubling image of the Sheppard brothers, each of whom have been accused of racism and acts of violence. A nonprofit report and a lawsuit additionally reveal that, whereas working as a jail warden, Mike Sheppard confronted allegations of racist and violent conduct towards Hispanics and Blacks. The failure of officers to behave on these accusations fueled a hate crime that resulted in loss of life, according to immigrant rights group RAICES.

Shooting victim Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez Courtesy Photo / Family of Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Family of Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez Shooting sufferer Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez

While Gov. Greg Abbott’s assertion known as the taking pictures a “tragedy,” families of the victims are demanding justice and say it was an intentional killing.

As authorities have stored tight-lipped about their investigation into the taking pictures, Democratic elected officers have mentioned Republicans’ dehumanizing of immigrants contributed to the killing. They say that repeated calls by conservatives to label migrants invaders and criminals have created an environment that places targets on the backs of these crossing the border. In the gubernatorial debate on October 3, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke mentioned Abbott’s “hateful rhetoric” was accountable for the migrant’s loss of life.

Other Democratic officers made the identical assertion. “When you continuously use language like ‘invasion’ to describe what is happening at our border, the only logical conclusion is that you want migrants and asylum-seekers to be treated like ‘invaders,’” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa mentioned in a press release.

U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso, and 15 different members of Congress wrote to the U.S. Department of Justice final week urging it to analyze the taking pictures as a hate crime. The letter famous, “This attack also comes at a time when once-fringe white supremacist propaganda is being embraced and regurgitated by Republican leadership, boosting resentment, hatred, and, in this case, violence against migrants.”



Sierra Blanca residents had divergent views of the Sheppard brothers: Some acquaintances known as them “outgoing” and “helpful” whereas others characterised them as reclusive.

“I thought I knew [Mike Sheppard] real well,” Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West mentioned. The sheriff mentioned the taking pictures shocked him, however he was additionally stunned by each Sheppards’ informal demeanor after the incident. “If he in fact did it, there was no expressions from him. If I went and just shot somebody, I’d be scared shitless, you know? Even if I did it in the line of duty, just the fact that I took somebody’s life.”

This booking photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Sheppard, one of two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge El Paso County Sheriff’s Office This reserving picture offered by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reveals Michael Sheppard, one in all two Texas brothers who authorities say opened fireplace on a gaggle of migrants getting water close to the U.S.-Mexico border.



West is aware of each the lads however is nearer to Mike as a result of he was the warden on the West Texas Detention Facility, which used to deal with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees however now’s a privately run jail. (LaSalle Corrections, which now runs the jail, launched a press release after the taking pictures saying that Mike Sheppard not labored for the corporate.) While the taking pictures occurred inside his jurisdiction, Sheriff West mentioned he’s leaving the investigation to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations. “We need to stay out of it because of the relationship that I had with the facility and operator of the facility,” he mentioned.

As warden, Mike had a historical past of accusations of racial animus in opposition to him. A 2018 report by the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) documented allegations of great circumstances of abuse and racism directed at a gaggle of 80 African inmates awaiting deportation for minor legal offenses. Detainees accused Mike of punching a Black prisoner within the face 4 occasions, then repeatedly kicking him within the ribs whereas he was mendacity facedown on the ground.

“Racial slurs by officers were also common, according to the men we interviewed,” the report mentioned. When one detainee requested for socks and underwear, Mike allegedly replied, “Shut your black ass up. You don’t deserve nothing. You belong at the back of that cage.” The report mentioned the warden additionally informed one other Black detainee, “Boy, I’m going to show you. You’re my bitch.” And he reportedly informed one other, “Now you belong to me, boy.”

The detention facility later misplaced its federal contract, however it’s unclear if it suffered penalties associated to the RAICES report. An lawyer who labored on the report — Elissa Steglich, co-director of the University of Texas Law Immigration Clinic — mentioned the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties performed an investigation on the request of the clinic. A quick letter in July of 2021 knowledgeable the report authors that the federal workplace had made suggestions to the West Texas Detention Center, however it didn’t checklist these suggestions or some other actions taken, and it concluded there was no proof of abuse. Steglich mentioned the Office of the Inspector General additionally performed an investigation. Its report confirmed it investigated every incident but additionally concluded that no violations of detainee rights had occurred. That report famous that Mike Sheppard informed investigators that “all personnel were trained to de-escalate every situation with a type of ‘verbal judo.’”

In a separate federal civil rights grievance from 2021, a 37-year-old Black inmate, Jonathan Webb, mentioned that a correctional officer eliminated him from his cell in October 2019, handcuffed him, and pepper-sprayed his face. When one other guard on the scene requested what Webb had completed, the officer replied, “Just another dumb nigger.”

Webb wrote that Mike Sheppard then blocked a neighborhood deputy from taking a press release from him and mentioned, “The term ‘nigger’ is a freedom of speech term as far as he was concerned.”

Sheriff West mentioned that Mike’s brother, Mark Sheppard, was a upkeep employee on the Hudspeth County Jail for the few months previous to the taking pictures and that his duties included taking trustees out to volunteer on the native meals financial institution. The sheriff’s brother, Wayne West—who served as a Hudspeth County Commissioner for nearly 25 years—runs the meals financial institution and mentioned Mark Sheppard was all the time keen to assist on meals distribution days and was a very good man. Wayne mentioned he’s nonetheless in “disbelief” after the taking pictures.

“I’m thinking, ‘What the hell happened here?’” he mentioned.

But Bill Addington, a neighborhood resident who additionally helped out on the meals financial institution, mentioned he witnessed a unique Mark Sheppard: “He would just sit on his fat butt with what we called his ‘standing bitch face’ and sneer at everyone. And then, when we spoke Spanish, he would yell at us not to speak Spanish. And we’d say, ‘We have every right to. … We can talk Spanish anytime we want.’ Yeah, that was an indication to us that he’s racist.”

Addington mentioned he believes the taking pictures was intentional. “There’s no way they didn’t know it was human beings out there,” he mentioned.

Longtime Sierra Blanca resident Concha McMillan mentioned Mark Sheppard had a repute amongst Hispanics on the town for hating “Mexicans.” “Mark would kick [county inmates] in the butt really hard if he heard them speaking Spanish,” she mentioned.

McMillan mentioned it’s unfathomable to her that the Sheppards, as hunters, would actually shoot at one thing with out understanding what it was and never even observe as much as see what, if something, they hit. “I live out that way, and I see people go out there to shoot things all the time, and these guys [the Sheppards] had to have known they were shooting at people,” she mentioned.

Sierra Blanca resident Concha McMillan Texas Observer / Rob D’Amico” class=”uk-display-block uk-position-relative uk-visible-toggle”> click to enlarge Texas Observer / Rob D’Amico Sierra Blanca resident Concha McMillan

Addington is adamant that it wasn’t even darkish on the time of the taking pictures. “No, it had to have been light,” he mentioned. “And there’s no way to confuse a javelina with a human.”

The information surrounding the taking pictures stay murky since investigators haven’t given interviews, and most of what’s identified publicly comes through a possible trigger affidavit filed by Texas Ranger Juan Torez, which comprises accounts from a number of migrants and from the Sheppard brothers. The 13 migrants stopped to get water on the ranch reservoir and hid within the brush once they heard a truck coming. According to the affidavit, “The illegal immigrants stated they overheard one of the males shout something in Spanish to the effect of, ‘Come out you sons of bitches, little asses!’ then revved the engine of the truck.” Then, two photographs rang out.

Later, the Border Patrol used surveillance footage to determine a truck on the highway on the time of the taking pictures, which led them to its proprietor, Mike Sheppard.

The affidavit mentioned Mike Sheppard initially denied being on the location of the taking pictures, however then later admitted he was. According to the affidavit, “[Mark] said they were looking for ducks then changed it to birds and then to javelina’s [sic]. Mark Sheppard told us he used binoculars and saw a ‘black butt’ thinking it was a javelina. Mark Sheppard told us Michael Sheppard exited the truck with a shotgun, leaned on the hood of the vehicle, and fired two rounds. Mark Sheppard told us he asked Michael Sheppard something to the effect of, ‘Did you get him?’ Mark Sheppard then changed ‘him’ to ‘it.’”

Residents and officers in Sierra Blanca mentioned the land the place the taking pictures occurred is non-public property, however that it has been a preferred searching spot for locals as a result of it’s proper off a county highway and straightforward to entry. Sheriff West mentioned the proprietor didn’t object to searching on the land. He mentioned Mike was an avid hunter and informed him that he used to go alligator searching steadily again in Florida.

The sheriff and his brother mentioned Mike Sheppard had been within the corrections trade for many years, however they didn’t know specifics. They mentioned Mike got here to Sierra Blanca round 2015 or 2016 and was employed because the assistant warden earlier than turning into the warden a 12 months or so later. They had been unsure about when Mark arrived, however it was lower than a 12 months in the past.

Both males dwell in a small home on the town that LaSalle, the jail company, owns. A younger man opened their door on Friday however declined to determine himself. Two neighbors additionally refused to touch upon the dual brothers. A board member of the native water district, Nestor Mendoza, mentioned he knew Mike Sheppard effectively and that he had a girlfriend, however he declined to present her identify “out of respect for her family.” Mendoza mentioned Mike was only a common, “nice guy.” But, Mendoza mentioned, “I also don’t understand how they can call this manslaughter because if he shot at a migrant it should be murder.” He described Mark Sheppard as “quiet” and mentioned he solely noticed him when he was along with his twin brother.

The Sheppards beforehand resided in Washington County, Florida. Records there present Mike went by means of a divorce or custody continuing, wrote two dangerous checks, and was fined for failing to look for a visitors quotation in 2011-2012. Mark was charged with DUI in Panama City, Florida, in January 2021 with the conviction decreased to reckless driving. No different information had been present in on-line searches of civil or legal proceedings in Hudspeth County, Texas, in Florida.

Records present that the brothers are registered to vote as Republicans in Florida and have voted in that state’s common elections since 2006. Wayne West mentioned he didn’t see them concerned in politics, and no social media accounts had been discovered for the Sheppards that may betray their politics. Mendoza agreed, at the very least from what he knew of Mike. “He wasn’t political at all,” he mentioned.



Politics are difficult in Hudspeth County, a distant border county with just below 3,300 residents. Those voting not too long ago for Republicans outnumber these for Democrats nearly three-to-one, and Trump received the county in 2020 by 35 factors. But Hispanics additionally outnumber whites five-to-one. Sierra Blanca residents and officers mentioned there’s a custom of empathy for migrants due to the sturdy ties many have with kinfolk in Mexico. Although native ranchers are confronting an enormous improve in migrants crossing by means of their properties, Hudspeth County has not joined the 33 Texas counties which have handed resolutions supporting a conservative marketing campaign to get Abbott to declare that Texas is below invasion by unlawful immigrants.

Sierra Blanca residents debate whether or not political rhetoric performed a job within the killing and whether or not it was a hate crime.

“This is the same thing as when we lost 17 people at the Walmart in El Paso,” mentioned Sierra Blanca resident Addington. “That’s why this [shooting] happened because people like Trump and others with their damn racist dog whistles have dehumanized these people to the point where people think they’re less than humans and have the right to kill them. Quoting Trump, ‘There’s invasion, Mexicans coming over here to take over and spread disease and rapists,’ and all that.”

Sheriff West, a Republican, mentioned he anticipated the response and claims of racism from Democrats and immigrant-rights teams, however he thinks it’s too early to evaluate. “All of a sudden this became a headline that it’s a hate crime,” he mentioned. “We don’t know if it was a hate crime or not yet. We don’t know if it was an accident. We don’t know if they deliberately did it. Let the investigation get completed.”

The Sheppards had been initially charged and jailed for manslaughter and launched on a $250,000 bond every on October 3. In a considerably uncommon transfer, authorities then rearrested the brothers lower than two days in a while prices of assault with a lethal weapon and set one other bond for $250,000. That meant every brother must give you the cash, normally 10 % or about $25,000 a chunk paid to a bond firm, for yet one more bond.

It’s unsure whether or not the prosecution could have the migrants as witnesses cooperating within the investigation since ICE is detaining them in El Paso, and so they could possibly be deported. Attorneys for the migrants are looking into a U nonimmigrant status for them, which permits for migrant victims and people useful to legislation enforcement investigations to stay free within the United States.

As for the Sheppards, they remained within the Hudspeth County Jail as of Monday. Sheriff West mentioned he was enthusiastic about sending them someplace else. “I’m probably going to transfer them out of here to another couple of jails. Just because I’m tired of the media.”

