Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

NEW YORK — A reside night information program on Russia’s important state tv channel was interrupted Monday by an individual who walked into the studio holding a poster protesting the conflict in Ukraine.

An anchor was talking in the course of the newscast when a lady appeared on digital camera behind her holding an indication with the headline “no conflict” scrawled in English throughout the highest, with a message in Russian under calling on individuals to not imagine Russian propaganda.

The information program rapidly reduce away to a different scene.

An unbiased human rights group that screens political arrests recognized the lady as Marina Ovsyannikova. The group, OVD-Data, posted on its web site that Ovsyannikova, who recognized herself as an worker of the station, was taken into police custody.

Ovsyannikova spoke out in opposition to the conflict in a video on OVD-Data’s web site.

“What’s going on now’s a criminal offense,” she mentioned. “Russia is an aggressor nation and Vladimir Putin is solely liable for that aggression.”