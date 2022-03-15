Anti-war protester who crashed Russian TV broadcast appears in Moscow court

STR/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

(MOSCOW) — Marina Ovsyannikova, the girl who crashed Russia’s state information broadcast Monday evening to protest the warfare, was fined 30 thousand roubles, or round $280, and launched on Tuesday.

Ovsyannikova ran onto the set of Russia’s principal state information broadcast with an anti-war signal. She stood behind the anchor on the Channel One present with an indication that mentioned “Cease the warfare” and “Don’t imagine the propaganda. They’re mendacity to you right here,” in English and Russian.

Ovsyannikova labored as an editor for Channel One, based on Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov, who mentioned he’s now representing her.

Ovsyannikova appeared in a court docket in Moscow after her legal professionals mentioned that they had been unable to find her since she disappeared on the TV station.

“These had been actually troublesome days in my life. I spent two days with out sleep. The interrogation lasted greater than 14 hours. I used to be not allowed to contact my pals and kinfolk. I used to be not supplied with any authorized help,” Ovsyannikova advised reporters outdoors the courthouse. “I’ll give extra feedback tomorrow. Right this moment I need to relaxation.”

Ovsyannikova is charged with an “administrative offense,” basically a misdemeanor, that carries a effective however not a jail sentence, based on a reporter from the impartial Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

In English, Ovsyannikova answered a query outdoors the courtroom and mentioned it wasn’t a shock she was launched since she has two kids. Russian legislation signifies that, on the whole, moms with dependent kids shouldn’t be positioned in detention for minor offenses.

Chikov wrote on Twitter that Ovsyannikova was detained after the protest and brought to a police station in Moscow. He mentioned she has been charged with “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces.”

Novaya Gazeta mentioned the court docket has advised it Ovsyannikova is charged underneath Half 2 Article 20.2 — “organizing unauthorized public occasions” — which implies she would face at most 15 days in jail and a effective.

She just isn’t charged underneath Russia’s new “pretend information” legislation that carries as much as 15 years jail for spreading “false” details about Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova additionally revealed a video on-line earlier than her protest by which she defined her motivations for protesting. She mentioned she has labored for the previous couple of years for Channel One and that she is now “very ashamed” of working for “Kremlin propaganda.”

“I’m ashamed that I allowed lies to be spoken from the TV display screen. I’m ashamed that I allowed the zombification of Russian folks. Now ten generations of our descendants will not wash off the shame of this fratricidal warfare. We’re Russian folks, considering, clever. It is solely in our energy to cease this madness,” she mentioned.

