Anti-war protester who crashed Russian TV broadcast appears in Moscow court

Marina Ovsyannikova held an indication that learn “No warfare” on Channel One.
Marina Ovsyannikova, the lady who crashed Russia’s state information broadcast Monday night time to protest the warfare, was fined 30 thousand roubles, or round $280, and launched on Tuesday.
Ovsyannikova ran onto the set of Russia’s primary state information broadcast with an anti-war signal. She stood behind the anchor on the Channel One present with an indication that stated “Cease the warfare” and “Don’t imagine the propaganda. They’re mendacity to you right here,” in English and Russian.
Ovsyannikova labored as an editor for Channel One, in line with Russian human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov, who stated he’s now representing her.
Ovsyannikova appeared in a court docket in Moscow after her legal professionals stated they’d been unable to find her since she disappeared on the TV station.
“These had been actually tough days in my life. I spent two days with out sleep. The interrogation lasted greater than 14 hours. I used to be not allowed to contact my mates and relations. I used to be not supplied with any authorized help,” Ovsyannikova instructed reporters exterior the courthouse. “I’ll give extra feedback tomorrow. At this time I need to relaxation.”
Ovsyannikova is charged with an “administrative offense,” primarily a misdemeanor, that carries a wonderful however not a jail sentence, in line with a reporter from the impartial Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.
In English, Ovsyannikova answered a query exterior the courtroom and stated it wasn’t a shock she was launched since she has two kids. Russian legislation signifies that, normally, moms with dependent kids shouldn’t be positioned in detention for minor offenses.
Chikov wrote on Twitter that Ovsyannikova was detained after the protest and brought to a police station in Moscow. He stated she has been charged with “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces.”
Novaya Gazeta stated the court docket has instructed it Ovsyannikova is charged underneath Half 2 Article 20.2 — “organizing unauthorized public occasions” — which suggests she would face at most 15 days in jail and a wonderful.
She will not be charged underneath Russia’s new “faux information” legislation that carries as much as 15 years jail for spreading “false” details about Russia’s warfare in Ukraine.
Ovsyannikova additionally printed a video on-line earlier than her protest by which she defined her motivations for protesting. She stated she has labored for the previous few years for Channel One and that she is now “very ashamed” of working for “Kremlin propaganda.”
“I’m ashamed that I allowed lies to be spoken from the TV display screen. I’m ashamed that I allowed the zombification of Russian individuals. Now ten generations of our descendants will not wash off the shame of this fratricidal warfare. We’re Russian individuals, pondering, clever. It is solely in our energy to cease this madness,” she stated.