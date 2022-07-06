Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the entrance garden of their Jacksonville house.

“This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking,” she stated.

Down the road, Jenna Hood says her mother introduced the flyer inside.

“It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people,” Hood stated.

Neither of them stored the baggies, however they are saying they appeared just like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.

It is not solely occurring in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are amongst a few of the main Florida cities being focused.

Congressman Charlie Crist penned a letter to the Department of Justice concerning the matter.

He says different experiences of antisemitic flyers specializing in gun management and immigration have been tossed onto Floridians’ lawns.

Jacksonville Rabbi Shumli Novack says this is not new.

“It’s always very disappointing when it once again rears its ugly head,” Novack stated.

He says when one thing like this occurs it ought to function a name to motion, which he applauds lawmakers for.

“We’re very grateful to our public officials who are stepping up to the plate recognizing an evil and responding to it,” he stated.

The letter says based on the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents are up 34% nationwide and over 50% in Florida.

“It’s a reminder that we always have to remain vigilant, and we have to make sure the Jewish community centers and organizations are safe and welcoming to the community,” Novack stated.