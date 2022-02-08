Antonio Brown Announces He’s The President Of Kanye West ‘Donda Sports’

Antonio Brown has a new job as the President of Kanye West’s Donda Sports.

By now, we’ve all seen or heard about Antonio Browns’ sudden departure from his former NFL team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AB took off his helmet and gear mid-game and ran off the field, leaving all of us to wonder what’s next from the future Hall of Famer.

Shortly after his mid-game antics, AB started spending his time with none other than Kanye West. The two have been spotted together often since AB’s last game with Tampa enjoying time alongside Madonna and Floyd Mayweather, just to name a few.

Now it seems we have a better idea why the two have been linking up all over the country. Yesterday, AB took to Instagram to announce he is the new president of Kanye West’s Donda Sports. Kanye’s new school currently has a basketball team filled with top tier talent that’s even given Mikey Williams team a run for his money, so things are definitely looking promising.

Antonio Browns’ first move as president was dropping a smooth couple million on Super Bowl suites for the gang just to let us know how Donda Sports will be moving from here on out. If it’s one thing AB knows, it’s sports, and this new position allows him to still be connected to his first love while helping the youth and guiding their future. Really feels like a job custom-made for AB’s post-NFL career journey.