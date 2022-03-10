Antonio Brown has a message for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, hints that he wants Dallas to sign him

The final time we noticed Antonio Brown on a soccer area, he was storming out of MetLife Stadium whereas shirtless after getting right into a spat with Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians. Within the days after that tirade, the Bucs launched Brown, who has been a free agent ever since.

Though the receiver’s 2021 season ended on a low be aware, Brown does plan to play in 2022. And based mostly on an interview he recently did with “The Pivot Podcast,” plainly Brown already has at the least one group in thoughts that he may play for.

Through the podcast, which is hosted by former NFL gamers Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, the controversial receiver was requested what his plans had been for the upcoming season.

“The plan is to get again into the sport,” Brown mentioned.

The receiver then pointed out one specific team that will be an excellent match for him.

“Possibly Jerry Jones thinks it appears to be like attractive that I am placing out all this motivation and all this difficult work and encouragement,” Brown mentioned. “Possibly he wish to harness a few of that vitality.”

The truth that Brown talked about the Cowboys proprietor by title makes it sound like he’d like to register Dallas. As an proprietor, nobody loves making headlines greater than Jerry Jones, nevertheless it’s onerous to see him signing Brown except the receiver was prepared to play for the veteran minimal, and even then, it is nonetheless unlikely.

Proper now, Dallas is working to chop wage cap area, not add it. A type of cost-cutting strikes is predicted to incorporate the discharge of Amari Cooper. Even when Brown was prepared to signal for reasonable, he nonetheless comes with some main danger. Over the previous 12 months alone, he is been part of a number of controversies together with a state of affairs the place he had a pretend vaccine card, plus his aforementioned tirade in opposition to the Jets. He is additionally burnt bridges with just about each group he is ever signed with (Buccaneers, Raiders, Patriots and Steelers).

The Cowboys are formally the second group this offseason that Brown has talked about as a possible touchdown spot. Again in January, the receiver mentioned he’d wish to play with Lamar Jackson, which was an thought the Ravens quarterback undoubtedly sounded obsessed with.

As controversial as Brown has been over the course of his profession, he nonetheless has some expertise, so it will not be stunning if somebody finally offers him one other likelihood.