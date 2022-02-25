Antonio Conte pledges Tottenham future after hinting at exit in bad run

Antonio Conte has quelled solutions he’ll stop as Tottenham Hotspur boss. Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Photographs

Tottenham Hotspur supervisor Antonio Conte has stated he stays dedicated to the membership following talks with chairman Daniel Levy, however warned his gamers they have to work more durable to rescue their season.

The Italian coach solid doubt over his future following Wednesday’s 1-Zero defeat to Burnley — their fourth Premier League defeat in 5 video games — by stating: “I got here right here to assist the membership and if the issue might be the coach, I am able to go, no downside.”

Nevertheless, talking at a information convention on Friday at Spurs’ Hotspur Approach coaching base, Conte moved to dampen considerations he may stop after receiving assurances from the membership.

“I spoke with Daniel,” he stated. “Typically I do not like that I see that somebody tried to create an issue between me and the membership as a result of this isn’t true, consider me. This isn’t the reality.

“Our chairman Daniel Levy, he is aware of very properly that I am right here to assist the membership in each second and can assist the membership till the tip. That is the fact and he is aware of this and he is aware of that we’re working very arduous and he has nice consideration about my job, concerning the job of my workers and we communicate.

“I repeat: I wish to assist the membership in each facet, additionally with my imaginative and prescient, with my thought and my concepts about soccer, for enchancment and I repeat, no downside.

“He exhibits me nice consideration every single day and for that reason I’m dedicated for this membership rather more as a result of I do know that the consideration of the membership for myself could be very excessive.”

Conte hinted at a level of remorse over his emotional outburst however warned his gamers their solely response must be to knuckle right down to salvage their marketing campaign, which continues with Saturday’s journey to Leeds United.

“For certain, while you lose a sport, I am not the individual to have dinner with,” Conte added.

“You perceive? I am not the correct individual. After I lose a sport my temper could be very bad, I choose to remain alone. I choose to depart the defeat, keep alone and metabolise the defeat.

“For certain I would like sooner or later to get well — at least. It is me, you perceive? I do not wish to lose. In the event you ask me what I hate in life, it is to lose video games.

“After I lose, in the event you anticipate that I’m blissful or to return to a press convention and snort, I’m not this individual. I’m sorry if I present my disappointment as a result of possibly it could be good to maintain this inside and never present my emotion.

“I’m an sincere individual, it’s tough for me to lie or cover the reality and for that reason typically after a loss my temper will not be high. Sorry for this however I’m this.

“The response of the gamers to be to work. Now we have to remain in silence, no response, simply work.

“The gamers must be offended for the scenario. I cease. Do not have response, not optimistic or unfavourable. They must be offended, similar method that I’m offended. Then cease.”

Conte confirmed Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the sport at Elland Highway with an ankle downside whereas Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee) are additionally unavailable.