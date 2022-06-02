Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid to sign Chelsea defender on free transfer after agreeing four-year deal | Transfer Centre News

Actual Madrid have confirmed the long-awaited signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old will transfer to the Bernabeu on a free switch after he turned down the Blues’ makes an attempt to resume his contract.

Sky Sports activities Information reported final month Rudiger was set to hitch Actual after selecting the newly-crowned European champions over a number of different elite golf equipment, together with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United.

It was reported on the time that the Germany worldwide’s new deal can be value €400,000 (£340,000) per week.

Actual say they may current Rudiger as their participant at a ceremony on June 20.

Writing on Twitter, he mentioned: “I am proud to announce that I will be becoming a member of Actual Madrid. I am tremendous excited for all of the challenges forward and might’t wait to play my first video games for this big membership.”

Chelsea added: “Chelsea Soccer Membership thanks Toni for his contribution to our success during the last 5 years and desires him nicely in his future profession.

“He departs with 203 appearances and 12 objectives to his title, in that point establishing himself as probably the most passionate characters to signify the membership in latest reminiscence.”

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma 5 years in the past, and received the 2018 FA Cup in his first season on the membership beneath Antonio Conte.

He then helped the Blues to Europa League glory in 2019 beneath Maurizio Sarri, however struggled for video games beneath the Italian’s successor, Frank Lampard.

Rudiger was attracting curiosity from golf equipment seeking to take him on mortgage in January 2021, till Lampard was sacked and changed by Thomas Tuchel, who instantly restored his countryman to the beginning XI.

The previous Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund defender was instrumental in Chelsea’s Champions League success on the finish of the 2020/21 season, in addition to their Membership World Cup win earlier this 12 months.

Chelsea eyeing Kounde after takeover confirmed

Picture:

Jules Kounde has agreed to hitch Chelsea from Sevilla





Sky Sports activities’ senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

With Rudiger’s departure lastly confirmed, and his fellow centre-back Andreas Christensen additionally set to maneuver to La Liga, Chelsea at the moment are urgent forward with their summer time recruitment plans.

The £4.25bn Todd Boehly-led consortium takeover of the membership was accomplished earlier this week, which ought to enable Thomas Tuchel to start constructing his squad for the upcoming marketing campaign, with centre-back sure to be an space of concern.

The Blues have a verbal settlement already in place with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with the Spanish membership preferring a fast deal as they purpose to stability their books earlier than June 30.

Talks on a deal for Kounde had collapsed final 12 months however there may be optimism from all events it should get achieved this time.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe is a part of a shortlist of central defensive choices and is Tuchel’s choice. Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol are additionally amongst these being checked out.