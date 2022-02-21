Apartment Fire In Duncanville Destroys 16 Units, Displaces Nearly 40 – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 40 people were left without homes after an apartment fire in Duncanville destroyed 16 units on Feb. 20.

The Duncanville Fire Department said that the fire started around 2 p.m. on the 800 block of Link Drive. It grew into a 2nd alarm fire, and the response involved units from Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, and Ovilla.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Flyers Found In Colleyville And Garland

Although 16 units of the building were either completely destroyed or left with serious smoke and/or water damage, the fire was contained to a single structure and no injuries or deaths were reported.

READ MORE: Fire At North Richland Hills Factory Ignites Grass, But Quickly Extinguished

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is offering immediate support to those affected by the fire.

MORE NEWS: A Full Slate Of Weather To Watch In North Texas This Week

In anticipation of the cold weather on the way this week, the Red Cross offered the following tips to help avoid fires: