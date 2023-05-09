Apparent meteorite crashes through roof of New Jersey home and damages floor: “It was warm”

A family in New Jersey has expressed their gratitude that nobody was hurt after a possible meteorite crashed through their home’s roof on Monday afternoon. The Hopewell Police Department reported that a metallic object, believed to be a meteorite, hit the roof of a ranch-style house, leaving an oblong-shaped hole about 4 by 6 inches in size. The object passed through the ceiling and stopped after striking the hardwood floor. The object was found by the homeowner, Suzy Kop, in her father’s bedroom. The police have contacted other agencies to positively identify the object and are investigating whether it could be connected to the ongoing meteor shower Eta Aquariids. Derrick Pitts, the chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute, estimates the object could be as old as the solar system itself.



