Apple is adding edit and undo options to iMessages

Apple is including a brand new characteristic to its iMessages: permitting folks to edit or undo texts they’ve despatched. The brand new characteristic was introduced on the firm’s World Vast Builders Convention on Monday, throughout which CEO Tim Prepare dinner and different Apple executives reveal the most recent updates to their merchandise.

“Lots of of hundreds of thousands of individuals depend on messages each single day,” Senior Vice President of Software program Engineering Craig Federighi stated, including that Apple is including “three extremely requested options to messages.”

“First, have you ever ever despatched a message, solely to right away notice you did not fairly say what you supposed?” he stated. “Effectively, no worries— as a result of now, you may edit message you simply despatched. So, embarrassing typos generally is a factor of the previous.”

He stated the second new characteristic is the flexibility to undo a despatched message. The third is which you can mark a thread unread, so should you learn it and wish to come again to it later, it can seem as should you had not learn it already.

These new options are simply a few of many Apple introduced at its annual convention. Federighi stated the “greatest replace ever” on the iPhone’s lock display screen will permit customers so as to add widgets, like on the Apple Watch, and alter fonts and colours.

“One other critically essential space is defending our customers’ private privateness,” Federighi stated whereas introducing new privateness settings. “A method we’re doing that’s by including a brand new software to assist folks shortly flip off others’ entry, for instance, disabling location sharing, in the event that they’re escaping an abusive relationship.”

The brand new software, Security Verify, which Apple developed with home violence organizations, permits customers to log off or reset settings in the event that they’ve shared info and passwords with another person. Katie Skinner, senior supervisor of person privateness software program, stated Apple has acquired constructive suggestions on their strategy, together with from the Nationwide Middle for Victims of Crime.

Adjustments to the Apple Watch, together with an replace to its exercise app, had been additionally introduced. The corporate additionally stated it’s redesigning the MacBook Air and updating apps just like the calendar.

Trending Information