Apple TV+ releases trailer for upcoming Magic Johnson documentary

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek of They Call Me Magic, a 4-part docuseries in regards to the life and profession of former NBA participant, Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The trailer, which had greater than two million views on YouTube as of Monday morning, was first unveiled through the time of the docuseries’ current debut on the 2022 SXSW pageant in Austin Texas.

The docuseries explores Magic Johnson’s exceptional journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to altering the dialog round HIV, and remodeling right into a profitable entrepreneur and group activist.

The sequence options intimate, never-before-seen interviews with Magic, his household, and an all-star lineup together with Cookie Johnson, EJ Johnson, Larry Chicken, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil, President Obama, Dwayne Wade and extra.

They Name Me Magic is ready to premiere globally on Friday, April 22.

