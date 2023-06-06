Apple revealed their latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, which features virtual reality technology. Carter Evans examines the potential success of the product in the struggles of past wearable devices. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for important news, live events, and investigative reporting from News. Enable notifications now to be among the first to know.
Apple unveils new VR headset
Apple revealed their latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, which features virtual reality technology. Carter Evans examines the potential success of the product in the struggles of past wearable devices. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for important news, live events, and investigative reporting from News. Enable notifications now to be among the first to know.