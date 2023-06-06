Texas

Apple unveils new VR headset

June 5, 2023
BC_Reporter

Apple revealed their latest innovation, the Vision Pro headset, which features virtual reality technology. Carter Evans examines the potential success of the product in the struggles of past wearable devices. Stay informed by receiving browser notifications for important news, live events, and investigative reporting from News. Enable notifications now to be among the first to know.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram