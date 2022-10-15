Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says workers at an Apple retailer in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple retailer in the U.S. in a matter of months. The vote signaled one other win for the labor motion, which has been gaining momentum because the pandemic. A preliminary tally exhibits 56 workers on the retailer voted to be represented by The Communications Workers of America, whereas 32 voted towards it. Worker discontent has triggered labor actions at a number of main corporations in the U.S. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered tensions over sick depart insurance policies, scheduling, security and different points.

