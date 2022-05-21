Applebee’sdoesn’twanttoansweryourtakeoutcallsanymore

Skip to content Domino’s(DPZ),forexample,saidrecentlythatitisstrugglingwithanindustry-widedrivershortage.It’susingcallcenterstohelp,becausetheywill”allowstorestofocusonproductionanddeliverywhenthey’reshort-staffedduringpeakhours,”CEORussellWeinersaidduringtheAprilcall. “Anyroleyoucanthinkofinarestaurant—thereareshortages,”saidHenkes.Withoutenoughpeopleworking,eachemployeetakesonmoreresponsibility.Takingcallsaddsmorestresstoanalreadydifficultjob.”Alotoftimesthatperson[answeringthephone]isjugglingtwoorthreeotherjobs,”hesaid.
Itwantstooutsourcethoseorderstocallcenters,whereapersonorautomatedsystemwilltakeyourordersandalsotrytoupsellyoualittle.
MorethanhalfofApplebee’sroughly1,575USlocationsalreadyusecallcentersforphoneorders,accordingtothecompany.Bytheendoftheyear,Applebee’swantsmostofitsrestaurantstogetonboard.
“I’dliketoget,inanidealworld,almostallofthose[restaurants]toutilizethecallcenter,”Applebee’spresidentJohnCywinskitoldCNNBusinessinarecentinterview.Ofcourse,thatdoesn’tmeanthatyoucan’tcallyourlocalApplebee’sifyouhavequestionsabout,say,howbusythelocationis.Inthosecases,someoneintherestaurantwillbearoundtopickup. Itmayseemstrangeforrestaurantstodirectphoneorderstothirdparties.Butthey’reexploringtheoptionastheindustrystrugglestostaffitsrestaurantsandthenumberofphoneorderssurge.
Onosys,asoftwarecompanythathelpsrestaurantchainssetupdigitalorderingsystems,isgettingfarmoreinquiriesintocallcentersthanitusedto.
Lastyear,onlyabout5%ofnewclientswereinterestedintheservice,saidRyanYounker,Onosys’chieftechnologyofficer.Butinthepastsixto12months,”atleast25%ofourincoming…questionsareeithersolelyforacallcenterorforonlineorderingandcallcenter,”hesaid.
Afewthingsaredrivingrestaurantstoconsideroutsourcingtheirphoneorders. First,there’sthestickyriseindemandforto-gomeals.Duringthepandemic,customersswitchedtodeliveryandpickup,andmanyhavekeptthehabit.Mostpeoplewhoorderoff-premisemealsuseanapporwebsitetoplacethoseorders—butnoteveryone.
Inthepastyear,about8%ofrestaurantconsumerssurveyedbyrestaurantconsultingfirmTechnomicsaidthey’veplacedanorderbyphone—doublethosewhosaidthey’ddonesopriortothepandemic.
“Telephone’sstillarelativelycommonwayforconsumerstoorder,especiallyfortakeoutandespeciallyiftheywanttoworkdirectlywiththerestaurant,”saidDavidHenkes,seniorprincipalatTechnomic. Andthenthere’sthefactthatrestaurantsarestillunderstaffed.TheNationalRestaurantAssociationsaidthatasofApril,barsandrestaurantsweredown794,000jobscomparedtobeforethepandemic,adecreaseofabout6.4%.
Applebee’sisnottryingtosolveanimmediatecrisis.Staffinghasreachedpre-pandemiclevels,accordingtothebrand.AndApplebee’sstartedworkingwithexternalcallcentersoverthreeyearsago,evenbeforethepandemichit.
Butcallcentersallow”ourteammemberstoreallyfocusondine-inexecutionandrestaurant-levelexecution,”Cywinskisaid.”I’malwaysalittleapprehensiveaboutteammembersdoingadinnerrush…havingtostopwhatthey’redoingin-restauranttopickupaphonetotakeanorder.”
Outsourcingcalls”improvesourefficiencyandimprovestheguestexperience,”hesaid.”It’swellworthit,ifyouthinkabouttheopportunitycostofadroppedcallorabusyteammemberputtingaguestonhold.”
Ideally,fromthebrand’sperspective,customersshouldn’tevenrealizethatthey’renottalkingtoanApplebee’semployee.
Oriftheydo,it’sonlybecausetheexperienceisbetter.
ThankyouforcallingApplebee’s
SowhatdoesitfeelliketocallanApplebee’sandreachacallcenter?
OnThursdayafternoon,Applebee’sexecutivedirectorofcommunicationsMelissaHariricalledanApplebee’slocationwithacallcentertoshowmehowitworks.Istayedontheline,muted,whilesheplacedherorder,firstwithanautomatedsystemandthenwithaperson.
Hariricalledtherestaurantandhitthenumbertwotoplaceherorderusingautomation.Aftershestatedeachitem,arobotic,femalevoicerepeatedit,askingwhatelseshewouldlike.
At”kid’shamburger,”however,thesmoothprocesshitasnag.”I’msorry.Iwasn’tabletoaddakid’sburgerbecauseit’snotanoptionatthislocation.Ifyouneedto,youcanalwaysasktobeconnectedtoarepresentativeformorehelp,”themachinesaid.Hariricontinuedwithherorder.
Rightafterhangingup,Hariricalledback,thistimerequestingtospeakwithanagent.Hewascalmandcourteous.Therewasnobackgroundnoise,andHaririwasneverplacedonhold.
Haririranthroughherlistagain.Whenshegottothekid’shamburger,theagentaskedifshewanteditwithorwithoutcheese.Shespecified—nocheese—andhecontinued.Afterafewmoreitems,Haririaskedtheagentifthekid’sburgerwasavailableattherestaurant.Heaffirmedthatitwas.
Later,Haririlookedintothekidsburgerdiscrepancy,andlearnedthattherestaurantreallydidn’thaveakidshamburgeronthemenu.Butitdidhaveakid’scheeseburger.
Theagentknewthatacheeseburgerwithoutthecheeseisahamburger.Themachine,apparently,didnot.”Ourteamislookingtoimprovethisontheautomatedside,”Haririsaid.
Soitstillpaystotalktoaperson,sometimes.
