Business

Applebee’sdoesn’twanttoansweryourtakeoutcallsanymore

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Itwantstooutsourcethoseorderstocallcenters,whereapersonorautomatedsystemwilltakeyourordersandalsotrytoupsellyoualittle.

MorethanhalfofApplebee’sroughly1,575USlocationsalreadyusecallcentersforphoneorders,accordingtothecompany.Bytheendoftheyear,Applebee’swantsmostofitsrestaurantstogetonboard.

“I’dliketoget,inanidealworld,almostallofthose[restaurants]toutilizethecallcenter,”Applebee’spresidentJohnCywinskitoldCNNBusinessinarecentinterview.Ofcourse,thatdoesn’tmeanthatyoucan’tcallyourlocalApplebee’sifyouhavequestionsabout,say,howbusythelocationis.Inthosecases,someoneintherestaurantwillbearoundtopickup.

Itmayseemstrangeforrestaurantstodirectphoneorderstothirdparties.Butthey’reexploringtheoptionastheindustrystrugglestostaffitsrestaurantsandthenumberofphoneorderssurge.

Phoneordersontherise

Onosys,asoftwarecompanythathelpsrestaurantchainssetupdigitalorderingsystems,isgettingfarmoreinquiriesintocallcentersthanitusedto.

Lastyear,onlyabout5%ofnewclientswereinterestedintheservice,saidRyanYounker,Onosys’chieftechnologyofficer.Butinthepastsixto12months,”atleast25%ofourincoming…questionsareeithersolelyforacallcenterorforonlineorderingandcallcenter,”hesaid.

Afewthingsaredrivingrestaurantstoconsideroutsourcingtheirphoneorders.

First,there’sthestickyriseindemandforto-gomeals.Duringthepandemic,customersswitchedtodeliveryandpickup,andmanyhavekeptthehabit.Mostpeoplewhoorderoff-premisemealsuseanapporwebsitetoplacethoseorders—butnoteveryone.

Inthepastyear,about8%ofrestaurantconsumerssurveyedbyrestaurantconsultingfirmTechnomicsaidthey’veplacedanorderbyphone—doublethosewhosaidthey’ddonesopriortothepandemic.

“Telephone’sstillarelativelycommonwayforconsumerstoorder,especiallyfortakeoutandespeciallyiftheywanttoworkdirectlywiththerestaurant,”saidDavidHenkes,seniorprincipalatTechnomic.

Andthenthere’sthefactthatrestaurantsarestillunderstaffed.TheNationalRestaurantAssociationsaidthatasofApril,barsandrestaurantsweredown794,000jobscomparedtobeforethepandemic,adecreaseofabout6.4%.
“Anyroleyoucanthinkofinarestaurant—thereareshortages,”saidHenkes.Withoutenoughpeopleworking,eachemployeetakesonmoreresponsibility.Takingcallsaddsmorestresstoanalreadydifficultjob.”Alotoftimesthatperson[answeringthephone]isjugglingtwoorthreeotherjobs,”hesaid.
Domino’s(DPZ),forexample,saidrecentlythatitisstrugglingwithanindustry-widedrivershortage.It’susingcallcenterstohelp,becausetheywill”allowstorestofocusonproductionanddeliverywhenthey’reshort-staffedduringpeakhours,”CEORussellWeinersaidduringtheAprilcall.

Applebee’sisnottryingtosolveanimmediatecrisis.Staffinghasreachedpre-pandemiclevels,accordingtothebrand.AndApplebee’sstartedworkingwithexternalcallcentersoverthreeyearsago,evenbeforethepandemichit.

Butcallcentersallow”ourteammemberstoreallyfocusondine-inexecutionandrestaurant-levelexecution,”Cywinskisaid.”I’malwaysalittleapprehensiveaboutteammembersdoingadinnerrush…havingtostopwhatthey’redoingin-restauranttopickupaphonetotakeanorder.”

Outsourcingcalls”improvesourefficiencyandimprovestheguestexperience,”hesaid.”It’swellworthit,ifyouthinkabouttheopportunitycostofadroppedcallorabusyteammemberputtingaguestonhold.”

Ideally,fromthebrand’sperspective,customersshouldn’tevenrealizethatthey’renottalkingtoanApplebee’semployee.

Oriftheydo,it’sonlybecausetheexperienceisbetter.

ThankyouforcallingApplebee’s

SowhatdoesitfeelliketocallanApplebee’sandreachacallcenter?

OnThursdayafternoon,Applebee’sexecutivedirectorofcommunicationsMelissaHariricalledanApplebee’slocationwithacallcentertoshowmehowitworks.Istayedontheline,muted,whilesheplacedherorder,firstwithanautomatedsystemandthenwithaperson.

Hariricalledtherestaurantandhitthenumbertwotoplaceherorderusingautomation.Aftershestatedeachitem,arobotic,femalevoicerepeatedit,askingwhatelseshewouldlike.

At”kid’shamburger,”however,thesmoothprocesshitasnag.”I’msorry.Iwasn’tabletoaddakid’sburgerbecauseit’snotanoptionatthislocation.Ifyouneedto,youcanalwaysasktobeconnectedtoarepresentativeformorehelp,”themachinesaid.Hariricontinuedwithherorder.

Rightafterhangingup,Hariricalledback,thistimerequestingtospeakwithanagent.Hewascalmandcourteous.Therewasnobackgroundnoise,andHaririwasneverplacedonhold.

Haririranthroughherlistagain.Whenshegottothekid’shamburger,theagentaskedifshewanteditwithorwithoutcheese.Shespecified—nocheese—andhecontinued.Afterafewmoreitems,Haririaskedtheagentifthekid’sburgerwasavailableattherestaurant.Heaffirmedthatitwas.

Later,Haririlookedintothekidsburgerdiscrepancy,andlearnedthattherestaurantreallydidn’thaveakidshamburgeronthemenu.Butitdidhaveakid’scheeseburger.

Theagentknewthatacheeseburgerwithoutthecheeseisahamburger.Themachine,apparently,didnot.”Ourteamislookingtoimprovethisontheautomatedside,”Haririsaid.

Soitstillpaystotalktoaperson,sometimes.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram