Apple’s Oklahoma Store Is Second to Unionize After Vote (1)

A majority of Apple Inc. retail employees at a retailer in Oklahoma City have voted to unionize, increasing labor’s new foothold on the world’s most useful firm.

The US National Labor Relations Board counted ballots Friday night time from an election held amongst about 95 workers on the retailer, positioned within the metropolis’s upscale Penn Square Mall. Workers voted to be a part of the Communications Workers of America, making theirs the second retailer to unionize amongst Apple’s roughly 270 US shops.

The CWA’s victory follows a June vote by employees at a Maryland retailer to be a part of one other labor group — the International Association …