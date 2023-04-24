Arcadia woman can start the rebuilding process following Hurricane Ian

ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain had the excitement of assembly Julie Yerington when she participated in a donation force in Arcadia in a while after Hurricane Ian hit. Despite having misplaced nearly the whole lot of her personal, Yerington used to be nonetheless lending a serving to hand to others in want.

Months after the typhoon, St. Germain paid a consult with to Yerington’s house to peer the demanding situations she used to be dealing with whilst looking to rebuild her lifestyles. There, Yerington knowledgeable her that she used to be anxiously ready to listen to if her house can be condemned and if she would obtain any insurance coverage cash to assist rebuild. Fortunately, Yerington gained approval from the construction inspector to start out making vital maintenance to her house. Additionally, it used to be made up our minds that she may stay the complete $60,000 insurance coverage payout to make use of against rebuilding.

“I am so excited to see forward-moving progress after almost seven months. Finally, seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. I am finally seeing it,” mentioned Yerington.

In addition to her insurance coverage cash, Yerington additionally finished an software with Habitat for Humanity (Arcadia DeSoto County) and used to be authorized for the Disaster Repair Program in accordance with her qualifications. In the intervening time, she resides in a camper equipped through United Florida, a state program. Although she is going to wish to go back the camper at the finish of July, Yerington is hopeful that her house will probably be 100% restored through then.