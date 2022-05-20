Front Page

Arch Manning Locks in Official Visit Date To Texas Longhorns

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Arch Manning is beginning to narrow down his recruitment with each passing day, and has now started to lock in his official visit dates for his top contenders. 

On Friday, his date to visit the 40 Acres was confirmed with Manning and his teammate and fellow Texas target Will Randle, set to make their way to Austin from June 17-19.

Outside of Texas, Alabama and Georgia are also expected to get officials from Manning, leaving him two additional officials to utilize. 

“I think Texas, Alabama and Georgia will all get official visits,” Manning said to reporters earlier this month. “That’s probably it right now.”



