Architect Jeanne Gang on changing the shape of a city

Architect Jeanne Gang is currently considered one of the most influential female architects in the industry. She leads her own firm called Studio Gang, which focuses on using architecture to connect communities and change the environment. In an interview with News correspondent Martha Teichner, Gang discussed her recent project involving the expansion of the American Museum of Natural History in New York. She also talked about her previous designs, which included skyscrapers, airport terminals, and civic spaces aimed at transforming the inside and outside of these areas.




