Are Bucks and Suns destined for NBA Finals rematch? Updated odds, best bets to win 2022 NBA title

February 10, 2022
Al Lindsey
There’s nothing like a championship rematch.

On Thursday, the Bucks and Suns will meet for the first time since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, with the two teams squaring off at Phoenix’s Footprint Center at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Behind the play of All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns are owners of the league’s best record at 44-10 while the Bucks, winners of four straight, are now 35-21 and building momentum behind the All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, while Jrue Holiday received All-Star consideration as well.

MORE: Running list of NBA Trade Deadline deals

With both the Suns and Bucks at the top of their respective conferences, are we destined for a rematch at the 2022 NBA Finals?

Updated odds for the NBA Finals suggest that it’s looking more and more likely.

NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

(All odds courtesy of BetMGM)

2022 NBA Championship: Odds to win

While the Nets and Warriors are at the top, the Suns and Bucks fall in right behind with the best odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2022.

TeamOdds
Brooklyn Nets+350
Golden State Warriors+450
Phoenix Suns+500
Milwaukee Bucks+650
Miami Heat+1200
Philadelphia 76ers+1200
Utah Jazz+1400
Los Angeles Lakers+1800
Chicago Bulls+2500
Memphis Grizzlies+2500
Denver Nuggets+3000
Cleveland Cavaliers+4000
Dallas Mavericks+4000
LA Clippers+6600
Boston Celtics+6600
Atlanta Hawks+8000

2022 NBA Eastern Conference Odds to win

In line with the odds to win the title, the Bucks fall behind only the Nets with the best odds to make it out of the Eastern Conference to advance to the NBA Finals. The Bucks hold a 2-0 series lead over the Nets this season, winning by an average margin of 17.5 points.

TeamOdds
Brooklyn Nets+180
Milwaukee Bucks+300
Miami Heat+550
Philadelphia 76ers+550
Chicago Bulls+1200
Cleveland Cavaliers+1800
Boston Celtics+3000
Atlanta Hawks+4000

2022 NBA Western Conference: Odds to win

It’s narrow, but the Warriors have slightly better odds than the Suns to advance out of the Western Conference this year. There is a noticeable drop off that signifies the Warriors and Suns are the clear-cut Nos. 1 and 2.

The Warriors are 2-1 against the Suns this season, with one meeting remaining.

TeamOdds
Golden State Warriors+210
Phoenix Suns+220
Utah Jazz+550
Los Angeles Lakers+800
Memphis Grizzlies+1100
Denver Nuggets+1400
Dallas Mavericks+2000
LA Clippers+3000





