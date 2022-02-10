Are Bucks and Suns destined for NBA Finals rematch? Updated odds, best bets to win 2022 NBA title

There’s nothing like a championship rematch.
On Thursday, the Bucks and Suns will meet for the first time since Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, with the two teams squaring off at Phoenix’s Footprint Center at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Behind the play of All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns are owners of the league’s best record at 44-10 while the Bucks, winners of four straight, are now 35-21 and building momentum behind the All-Star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, while Jrue Holiday received All-Star consideration as well.
With both the Suns and Bucks at the top of their respective conferences, are we destined for a rematch at the 2022 NBA Finals?
Updated odds for the NBA Finals suggest that it’s looking more and more likely.
(All odds courtesy of BetMGM)
2022 NBA Championship: Odds to win
While the Nets and Warriors are at the top, the Suns and Bucks fall in right behind with the best odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2022.
|Team
|Odds
|Brooklyn Nets
|+350
|Golden State Warriors
|+450
|Phoenix Suns
|+500
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+650
|Miami Heat
|+1200
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1200
|Utah Jazz
|+1400
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+1800
|Chicago Bulls
|+2500
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+2500
|Denver Nuggets
|+3000
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+4000
|Dallas Mavericks
|+4000
|LA Clippers
|+6600
|Boston Celtics
|+6600
|Atlanta Hawks
|+8000
2022 NBA Eastern Conference Odds to win
In line with the odds to win the title, the Bucks fall behind only the Nets with the best odds to make it out of the Eastern Conference to advance to the NBA Finals. The Bucks hold a 2-0 series lead over the Nets this season, winning by an average margin of 17.5 points.
|Team
|Odds
|Brooklyn Nets
|+180
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+300
|Miami Heat
|+550
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+550
|Chicago Bulls
|+1200
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+1800
|Boston Celtics
|+3000
|Atlanta Hawks
|+4000
2022 NBA Western Conference: Odds to win
It’s narrow, but the Warriors have slightly better odds than the Suns to advance out of the Western Conference this year. There is a noticeable drop off that signifies the Warriors and Suns are the clear-cut Nos. 1 and 2.
The Warriors are 2-1 against the Suns this season, with one meeting remaining.
|Team
|Odds
|Golden State Warriors
|+210
|Phoenix Suns
|+220
|Utah Jazz
|+550
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+800
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+1100
|Denver Nuggets
|+1400
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2000
|LA Clippers
|+3000