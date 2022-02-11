Are Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev fighting at UFC Vegas 48?

A premier lightweight fight will not be taking place as planned on Feb. 19. Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev are off the UFC Vegas 48 card.

Ariel Helwani was the first to report that the fight has been moved because of visa issues surrounding Fiziev. The bout has reportedly been rebooked for UFC 272 on March 5. That fight card will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Fighting confirmed that the co-main event of Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker will now be the main event of UFC Vegas 48.

A 2003 World Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medalist, dos Anjos joined the UFC in 2008. In 2015 he won the UFC lightweight title against Anthony Pettis and lost it against Eddie Alvarez in 2016. At 19-11 with the promotion, dos Anjos last fought in November 2020, beating Paul Felder via split decision. It was his first fight back at lightweight since 2016, as he was previously competing in the welterweight division.

A rising star in the UFC, Fiziev, fighting out of Kyrgyzstan, made his pro debut in 2015. He joined the UFC in 2019. Losing the first fight of his UFC career against Magomed Mustafaev, Fiziev has since won five in a row. His last fight was a win via KO against Brad Riddell in December.

Walker, ranked 10th in the UFC’s light heavyweight rankings, is 1-2 in his past three fights. His last bout was a loss against Thiago Santos in October. Hill is 2-1 in his past three fights, beating Jimmy Crute in December via KO.

The current main event of UFC 272 is a grudge match featuring Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.