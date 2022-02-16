Are you a new millionaire? $9.5M lottery ticket sold in Pasadena; see the winning numbers

HOUSTON – Check your tickets, Houston area and beyond.

A $9.4 million ticket was sold out of Pasadena on Valentine’s Day — but has not yet been claimed.

The winning numbers are 2, 14, 16, 19, 25, 28. The winner did not choose an Extra.

The winning ticket was sold out of Moto Food Mart, located at 4900 Space Center Blvd. in Pasadena.

The ticket must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date and will not be a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements, according to the Texas Lottery website.