Area football players sign with Oklahoma D2 schools

February 5, 2022
Al Lindsey
At least seven Tri-County area football players signed national letters of intent Wednesday to play on the NCAA Division 2 level with teams in Oklahoma.

Two each from Tecumseh (Brennon Carter and Jay Mitchell) and Chandler (Kaden Jones and Jacob Ostrowski), along with one each from Shawnee (Braden Kirkland), Bethel (Corey Metscher) and Seminole (Shemmie Stephens) inked on the dotted line on National Signing Day.

Signing at Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant was Shawnee offensive lineman Braden Kirkland (6-3, 305). Kirkland was selected as an East All-Star by Class in 5A for the Wolves this past season.

Two from the area – Bethel’s Corey Metscher and Chandler’s Kaden Jones – signed with East Central University in Ada.

Metscher (6-1, 215) was a two-way star for the Wildcats this past year as he was named as an All-Star by Class in 2A as a linebacker and was selected as District 2A-3 Most Valuable Player. Defensively, he totaled 96 tackles on the season (71), three stops for losses, four quarterback hurries, one interception, two defensed passes, one caused fumble and one blocked punt. Offensively, he ran for 1,457 yards on 194 carries (7.5 yards-per-carry) and scored 18 touchdowns. He had eight 100-yard plus rushing games.



