Argument between man, his brother-in-law ends in deadly shooting; suspect still at large, deputies say

HOUSTON – An argument between two relatives ended in a deadly shooting Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol units responded to the shooting at 7 p.m. in the 5800 block of Elberta Street.

The Sheriff’s Office said officers found the body of Arturo Pecina-Rodriguez with several gunshot wounds.

It was discovered that Pecina-Rodriguez was in an ongoing fight with his brother-in-law, Samuel Ibarra-Cleto. Deputies said the two men’s argument ended with Pecina-Rodriguez being shot multiple times by Ibarra-Cleto, according to other family members who were at the scene.

A warrant for murder was issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit for Pecina-Rodriguez.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston.