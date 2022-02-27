Argyle downs Decatur; Lincoln falls to Brownsboro

4A Region I

LUBBOCK — Argyle used stout defense and a career game from Samantha Bacon to put district rival Decatur away for a third time this season.

The Lady Eagles shut down Decatur in the third quarter, limiting them to just two points to pull away with a 52-40 victory in the Region I-4A girls basketball championship on Saturday afternoon in the Rip Griffin Center at Lubbock Christian University.

Senior Caroline Lyles was named the region tournament MVP. Her late-game heroics on Friday and her 12-point effort in the championship game helped Argyle get back to the state tournament next week in San Antonio, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

“I thought we did really well,” Lyles said of Argyle’s weekend in Lubbock. “We had two tough games. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We knew, either way, it was going to be hard competition. I think we did what we needed to do, leaned on each other, and we’re all just such a big family, so that helps.”

Gabby Campbell provided Argyle (37-0 on the season) with an early boost, netting nine of the team’s 13 first-quarter points. But the sophomore was limited the rest of the way, finishing with 11 points.

Argyle needed somebody to produce, and that somebody happened to be Bacon.

Head coach Chance Westmoreland called Bacon’s 14-point effort “the best game of her career” and Argyle needed every point.

Decatur looked to keep things close in the third meeting with their District 7 foe. Abbie Barr sank a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to give Decatur a 22-20 lead. Over the next 10 minutes of play, with halftime in between, Argyle went on a 16-2 run to put the game firmly out of reach.

“We always say the third quarter is probably one of the most important quarters for us, so at halftime, coach gave us our motivating speech and we went out there like we’ve got to win the third quarter,” Lyles said. “If you win every quarter, you’re going to win every game.”

Barnes finished with a game-high 19 points for Decatur, which ends the season with a 33-6 record.

Argyle will be making its third trip to state in the last four years after falling short in 2021.

— Nathan Giese

4A Region II

COMMERCE — Unranked Dallas Lincoln fell 45-39 to fourth-ranked Brownsboro in the Class 4A Region II Final at The Field House on the campus of Texas A&M-Commerce.

Lincoln held a 23-21 advantage at halftime, with both teams struggling to score in the third period, which went 8-4 for the Bearettes. It was the second consecutive game that Brownsboro had held its opponent to four third-quarter points, having blitzed Sanger 20-4 in Friday night’s regional semifinal win.

Grace Spencer’s basket to open the fourth period knotted the game at 29-29 for Lincoln. Then trailing 33-30, a LaKendria Waters 3-pointer evened the score again at 33-33. However, a basket by senior Paris Miller, who scored all 11 of her points in the final quarter, sparked a 10-4 run to propel Brownsboro onto the state tournament.

Each team managed first-half spurts. Brownsboro erased a 6-4 deficit in the opening quarter with a 10-0 run, but Lincoln answered with a 15-2 spurt to go in front 21-16.

The Lady Tigers were plagued with foul troubles throughout the contest. Mikayla Brown picked up her fourth foul with 2:59 left in the third quarter and Lincoln leading 27-26. Then Heaven Hayden was assessed her fourth at the 5:44 mark left in the final period with just a 31-30 deficit. Brownsboro outscored Lincoln 14-9 from that point on. Lincoln was whistled for 18 personal fouls to just eight for Brownsboro.

“The fouls really hurt us,” Lincoln head coach Ashley Greer said, adding that he felt some of the blocking calls should have been charges. “At least four of the blocking fouls we thought were charges,” he said. “It felt like we were playing five-on-eight at times,” he said. “We were in foul trouble the entire game…

“Sad for the kids. We fought hard. Just came up short.”

Spencer had a team-leading nine points for Lincoln, while a quintet of players finished with six each — Hayden, Brown, Waters, JaMya Maryland and Da’Mia Freeman. Brown pulled down six rebounds, while Hayden added five assists and two steals.

Mekhayia Moore led Brownsboro with a game-high 14 points and seven rebounds. Miller added three steals, while Khyra Garrett chipped in with 10 points and three steals.

Lincoln was seeking its 16th state tournament appearance, which is second-most in Dallas-area history behind Duncanville’s 26 appearances.

The Lady Tigers’ three state titles came in 2008, 2004 and 1999.

The senior trio of Hayden, Brown and Maryland are all still weighing various options at the next level according to Coach Greer.

Lincoln — which began the season 1-5 facing strong non-district competition such as Skyline, Plano East and Red Oak — then posted a 27-2 mark the rest of the season entering the Regional Final.

“Facing tough teams helped us prepare for district play, and for the playoffs,” said Coach Greer.

Brownsboro defensively has held opponents to just over 32 points per game, including 20 games of fewer than 30.

Brownsboro will be making its first state tourney since 2006, and seventh overall, while seeking its initial championship game appearance.

Brownsboro’s two losses this season were to 3A state-ranked Fairfield (No. 2) and Winnsboro (No. 6).

— Mike Waters

More UIL regional final coverage

Class 6A Div. I | Class 6A Div. II | Class 5A Div. I | Class 5A Div. II | Class 4A/3A

***

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.