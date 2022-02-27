Argyle faces state’s No. 1 recruit; DeSoto defends crown

The top two teams in the state will meet in Friday’s Class 4A state semifinals.

That is when Argyle will put its unbeaten season on the line against the No. 1 recruit in the state in the Class of 2022.

No. 1-ranked Argyle (37-0), at state for the eighth time in nine years, will face No. 2 Hardin-Jefferson (33-4) and McDonald’s All-American Ashlon Jackson at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The 6-0 Jackson, a five-star guard who has signed with Duke, is ranked by ESPN’s HoopGurlz as the 16th-best senior in the nation and was the only Texas girl named a McDonald’s All-American this season.

Argyle has won six state titles, which is tied for seventh-most in UIL history, and it has reached the state championship game in all nine of its previous trips to the state tournament. Hardin-Jefferson, last year’s 4A state runner-up after losing 56-55 to Canyon in the championship game, is at state for the ninth time and is looking for its first state title since 1989.

Argyle beat 20-time state champion Canyon 34-32 in the regional semifinals Friday as Caroline Lyles produced a game-winning three-point play with 14.7 seconds left. That was only the fourth time this season that Argyle has won by fewer than 10 points.

The UIL announced the pairings for the state semifinals Sunday. Defending Class 6A state champion DeSoto (33-2), ranked No. 1 in the state, will play No. 3 San Antonio Clark (35-2) in a state semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

DeSoto, which got 17 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots from four-star LSU signee Sa’Myah Smith in Saturday’s 60-47 win over 11-time state champion Duncanville in the 6A Region II final, is at state for the third time in four years. Clark is making its first state tournament appearance.

“It never gets old. Each time is like the first,” DeSoto coach Andrea Robinson said Saturday.

Friday’s other 6A state semifinal will have No. 2-ranked Humble Summer Creek (38-2) playing No. 5 South Grand Prairie (34-4) at 7 p.m. South Grand Prairie is in the semifinals for the second straight season after losing 63-52 to DeSoto a year ago, while Summer Creek lost 58-49 to DeSoto in the 2019 semifinals in its only other appearance at state.

Frisco Memorial (36-5) will make its first state tournament appearance when it plays four-time state champion Amarillo (32-5) in a 5A semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. UNLV signee Jasmyn Lott scored 17 points Saturday as Memorial beat rival Frisco Liberty 43-35 in the 5A Region II final and advanced to state in its fourth season of varsity basketball.

