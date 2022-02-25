Argyle senior Connor Webster credits teammates past and present for scoring success this season

Argyle boys soccer player Connor Webster considers a 2019 Class 4A Region I semifinal against San Elizario to be a highlight of his career, even though it may have been his most difficult day as well.

As a freshman, Webster scored a goal in that game, but Argyle would lose 2-1 to the eventual 4A state champions. It was one of 10 goals Webster scored that season, and he likes to reflect back on it because of the seniors of that team that helped make it possible, such as Connor Benar, Tyler DeBruin, Carter Dodson, Grant Shaw, Adam Schleder and Colin Crawford.

“We had a lot of seniors and they took me under their wing,” Webster said. “I have tired to pass that along to our freshmen this year.”

Webster has passed along wisdom and encouragement to Argyle’s class of 2025. In return, this group – including Anthony Ruvalcaba, Kayden Ayala and Will Troseth – has set up Webster with passes for scoring opportunities, and frequently Webster has produced.

Webster has scored 26 goals this season, putting him among the area leaders and helping Argyle compile a 10-6-1 record, 3-1 in District 6-4A. This includes six hat tricks for the senior center midfielder/striker and a goal on Tuesday against River Oaks Castleberry, although Argyle lost that game 4-3.

Webster said one of his goals for this season was finishing plays better, and he said the Argyle freshmen have helped considerably. Webster scored 19 goals as a junior.

“They have been big every day,” Webster said. “Lot of guys have stepped up when we needed them.”

A successful senior season continues an already long commitment to soccer for Webster, as he first started having interest in the sport when he was three years old. He comes from an athletic family as his father Michael played soccer at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. while his mother Katie played lacrosse at Niagara University.

Webster’s big season comes after setbacks in the previous two years as well.

Webster scored seven goals in 2020, a season that was cut short without a postseason because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Webster said he channeled that disappointment into getting stronger, faster and improving his shooting.

With the exception of the pandemic Webster has played soccer throughout the years with club teams as well. This work ended up hindering him in his junior year. While he played, he was bothered by knee pain, especially in his plant knee before he made kicks. Webster attributed his pain to overuse, and after the 2021 season Webster took a two-month break from soccer activities.

Webster’s return this season has featured fancier footwork.

“What he has improved the most this season is finishing plays with his left foot. He can score with it from anywhere,” Argyle coach Ben Parks said. “Even on distance shots. If he has the shot we tell him to let it rip.”

Webster’s soccer skills and strong academics led him to sign a letter of intent with Colorado College earlier this month, choosing it over Carnegie Mellon, the University of Dallas and Schreiner University. He said he plans on a career either in finance (he has no comment on the status of cryptocurrency) or law.

Parks said he believes Webster has a future in some sort of leadership role, especially in a business role. Webster said what he has learned from the seniors of yesterday and the freshmen of today will be motivation for his future.

“I love to win and bond with these teammates,” Webster said. “I’ll miss what we have when I leave.”

