Arif Khan does not finish slalom race at Beijing Winter Olympics

Indian skiier Arif Khan could not finish his first race in the men’s slalom event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as he veered off course on Wednesday.

The men’s slalom was the second event at the Beijing Games for Khan, the first Indian to compete in two events at a single Winter Olympics. He had finished 45th of 89 competitors in giant slalom on Sunday, amid tricky conditions with low visibility where 35 skiiers couldn’t finish the race.

On Wednesday, Khan ended his campaign in Beijing with a DNF (did not finish), failing to pass through a set of poles in the final leg of the Ice River course. He started well, finishing the first intermediate in 14.40 seconds and the second in 34.41s, but appeared to lose his balance and missed a pass. In the slalom event, a skier must pass between the two vertical poles which forms the gate, and failure to pass through any single gate leads to disqualification.

This also means that Khan won’t be eligible to compete in the second slalom race later in the day. He is one of 36 skiiers who couldn’t finish the race on Wednesday. Austria’s Johannes Strolz is in the lead after Race 1 with a timing of 53.92 seconds. The combined times from the two races decides the result.

The 31-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir is the only Indian to qualify for the 2022 Games and notched India’s best ever finish at the men’s giant slalom event in the Winter Olympics. He had first qualified for the Games based on his slalom result, which is his preferred race of the two. He made the cut after finishing in the top-11 in four slalom races at an indoor Entry League FIS event in Dubai in November 2021. A month later, he made the cut for the men’s giant slalom during an FIS event in Kolasin, Montenegro.