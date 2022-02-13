Arif Khan finishes 53rd in Run 1 of giant slalom of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Arif Khan finished 53rd in Run 1 of the giant slalom event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The Indian skiier finished with a time of 1:22:35, 19:42 behind leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Arif braved the tough conditions of Ice River course, as visibility was greatly affected amidst heavy snowfall. Over 30 athletes were unable to finish as the 49 gate course with an altitude drop of 424m (start elevation: 1925m, finish: 1501m) claimed its fair share of DNFs.

Arif Khan’s best ever finish before these Winter Olympics in the giant slalom event came in the 2021 World Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, where his time of 1:50:03 was enough to rank 45th in the standings. Prior to that result, he had only managed 91st (2013, Austria), 101st (2015, USA) and 116th (2019, Sweden) in the World Championships.

In the qualification event at Kolasin, Montenegro where Arif qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics, he finished 14th in the standings with a total time of 1:59:47 in the giant slalom event.

The Jammu and Kashmir skiier had noted his desire to finish in the top-30 ahead of this event, likening the achievement to a medal. “I have been training over a couple of years seriously and my expectation is to be in the world’s top 30. To be in the top 30 is like medal winners in the world,” he said. Arif will need a stellar Run 2 time if he can make a top-30 finish, with the second running scheduled to take place at 11:15 AM IST.

The 31-year-old will also feature in the men’s slalom event to be held on February 16th, with Run 1 starting at 7:45 AM IST, followed by the second run at 11:15 AM IST. The Olympics YouTube channel as well as the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel will have live coverage of the event.