Arif Khan ready for historic second round of Olympics stint

With the world – and thousands in India – watching on Sunday, Arif Mohammad Khan braved bad weather, poor visibility, temperatures below freezing and debutant’s nerves to complete both his runs in the Giant Slalom at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. His technique, discipline, and balance helped him rank 45 overall – highly creditable given that 35 skiers couldn’t finish their race.

“It was one of the toughest races I have taken part in,” he told ESPN on Monday, describing how he had to use his memory when he couldn’t depend on his eyes in the low-visibility conditions.

Now tomorrow, he has to do it all over again, in the men’s Slalom race. It’s his preferred race, the one he loves most. It will also be a historic race – when he takes to the slopes tomorrow, Arif will be the first Indian to compete in two events at the same Winter Olympics.

“It’s time to reset, to get back to business and do better than [the giant slalom] this time around,” Arif says. “There is plenty to take forward, it’s a massive learning curve.”

“It is more about looking at what’s in front of you by putting behind what has happened,” says Arif. “I take it one race at a time. Then there comes a different strategy. It’s about pushing [yourself] and skiing – [it’s] challenging, yet I relish it.”

On Sunday, he managed to finish by remembering where the turns were, as snow fell sideways and impaired visibility. Not to mention the injected ice, which hardens the slope and can be an issue for skiers, who risk losing their skis while smashing into the hard bits. “The course here is way different than others,” says Arif. Especially because, before flying out to Beijing, Arif had a few runs on the powdery Gulmarg slopes after training in Austria.

It was difficult to manoeuvre on the cement-like surface, with fresh snow piled up on clothing and skiing gear. Plus, they couldn’t gauge the depth of the surface at the curves.

“It gets quite difficult as the snow accumulates during the run…you don’t have time to wipe your goggles,” says Arif’s brother Mehrajuddin.

Arif was skiing in China after 16 years. “I thoroughly enjoyed it – apart from the results. There was no pressure whatsoever… My competing here was a major achievement, it doesn’t come easy. I knew there was the weight of expectations; but it was all off from my head. The focus was on the process, to go perform,” says Arif.

“I am definitely a bit upset at not making it to the top 30, but as it is, even the best ones have struggled on the course. I’ve given everything to it,” Arif said after seeing skiers failing to cross the line. “I had really good solid turns as planned and was pushing myself to do according to the plan. As I said, it was a tricky situation altogether.”

“I was watching it live and found him in good stead. Against all odds, he did this,” former Jammu and Kashmir skiing coach Mehmood Ahmad Lone told ESPN.

Arif Khan is the first Indian athlete to compete in two events at the same edition of the Winter Olympics. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Gul Mustafa Dev, the first Olympian from Srinagar, says, “It was incredible stuff from him on a treacherous course. He was slow in the first race but I was impressed with the way he has completed his second race. Superb. It takes a lot of courage and determination to compete in such tense situations when the weather is unfavourable.”

“Arif is [something else], he makes even precarious situations look so easy,” says Waseem Ahmad Bhat, Arif’s friend and teammate.

Now, though, it’s back for a second run at the National Alpine Skiing Centre on Wednesday morning.

“I hope the conditions get better on that particular day. Technically, the slalom event is more difficult than the giant slalom given the tightening of the gates and faster turns; you need to be sharp. It has the shortest course so that makes it more intriguing. I hope he makes it a count,” says Mehrajuddin.

Whatever happens tomorrow, Arif has already notched up one significant win. “It was a lifetime of sacrifices by my father that saw me [compete] in the Olympics,” says Arif.