Arike Ogunbowale speaks out against Texas’ stance on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

Dallas Wings point guard Arike Ogunbowale, a WNBA All-Star last season, spoke out Thursday against Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s latest political movements against gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

“I am proud to call Dallas my home, but I am beyond disappointed by Attorney General Paxton’s opinion and Governor Abbott’s directive to the people of Texas and DFPS regarding transgender children who are receiving care and support from their families and the medical community,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Transgender rights are human rights. The message of these two powerful men is damaging on so many levels. This is politics. They’re trying to create a distraction before the election, and they’re hurting kids to do it. To the families impacted by the Governor’s statements, my thoughts and prayers are with you. You are not alone.”

On Monday, Paxton issued a new interpretation of state law that said certain types of medical care for transgender youth are “child abuse.” Abbott responded the next day by directing state agencies to investigate allegations of abuse, warning that doctors, teachers and parents who fail to report could face consequences.

Attorney general opinions do not have the force of law, but agency leaders are mostly expected to follow them. Since agency heads are often appointed by the governor himself, Abbott’s support for Paxton’s opinion makes their choice in heeding the warning more clear.

But how these statewide decisions trickle down to the actions of — and consequences for — transgender children and the adults in their lives is unclear at this time.

On Wednesday, five district attorneys from across the state, including Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, condemned Paxton’s opinion and Abbott’s directive, describing them as a politically motivated “onslaught on personal freedoms.” Houston and Travis county top prosecutorial attorneys have vowed not to pursue cases based on the Paxton opinion.

+++

Find more Wings coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.