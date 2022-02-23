Arizona football recruiting: Four-star QB Brayden Dorman commits to Wildcats on CBS Sports HQ

Arizona added a top-tier commitment to its 2023 recruiting class as four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman committed to the Wildcats live Tuesday night on CBS Sports HQ. Dorman — a product of Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado — picked Arizona over Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State.

Dorman is a massive addition that legitimizes gains on the recruiting trail made by Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch. Arizona finished with the Pac-12’s second-best recruiting class in 2022 despite an 1-11 record. The addition of Dorman pushes the ‘Cats into that spot in the 2023 recruiting class with only two verbal commitments thus far.

Should he sign with Arizona, he would become the best quarterback recruit to join the program since Khalil Tate.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Dorman is considered a future star who is presently ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Colorado after throwing for 2,765 yards passing and 30 touchdowns as a junior. A member of the Top247 rankings, he slots in at No. 225 overall as the 13th-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2023.

Dorman joins three-star cornerback Canyon Moses in Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class.

Midland Region Recruiting Analyst Gabe Brooks had this scouting report of Dorman: