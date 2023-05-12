Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs concerned about end of Title 42 — “The Takeout”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, expresses frustration with the Biden administration’s handling of the expiration of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy used to expel migrants at the southern border. Hobbs says that border-state governors are left to develop their own plans without sufficient federal support. Speaking on “The Takeout” with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, Hobbs outlines her 5-point plan to prepare for an influx of migrants seeking asylum after the expiration of Title 42. She notes that she has consulted with state officials daily but received no support from the federal government.

Hobbs also touches on other topics in the interview, including her concerns about a coming recession, access to abortion in Arizona, and her budget deal with the Republican-led legislature.

