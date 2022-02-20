Arizona Hammers Oklahoma, 14-4 – University of Arizona Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mac Bingham and Tanner O’Tremba led an offensive onslaught as the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) powered past the Oklahoma Sooner (1-1) on a final score of 14-4 on Saturday night.
Outfielders Bingham and O’Tremba combined to drive in seven runs, led by a career-high four from Bingham. O’Tremba picked up his second home run in as many games this year, matching his total from 2021.
Left-hander Garrett Irvin got the start for the Wildcats and went four innings. He allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out five, but did not factor into the decision.
- RF Tanner O’Tremba: 3-for-5, 3 R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI
- CF Mac Bingham: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI
- 2B Tyler Casagrande: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- DH Blake Paugh: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- 3B Garen Caulfield: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- After scoring 14 on Saturday night, Arizona has now plated 46 runs across three games against Oklahoma between 2021 and 2022. All three games took place in the state of Texas.
Up Next
Arizona wraps up their time at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown on Sunday afternoon against Texas Tech. The No. 15 Wildcats and No. 14 Red Raiders square off in a Top 15 matchup at 1:30 p.m. MST with a broadcast on FloBaseball.