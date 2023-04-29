Arizona man charged with smuggling diamonds in Florida

A man from Arizona named Guilherme Cipriani, elderly 41 and hailing from Scottsdale, has been arrested in South Florida for illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States. According to court docket paperwork, Cipriani used to be apprehended in his house state on Wednesday and has already made an preliminary look in court docket there, however his subsequent court docket date is scheduled for May 24 in Miami. This is the place he used to be indicted by way of a federal grand jury in March on fees of smuggling diamonds into the USA and offering false statements to a federal company. If convicted, he may just spend as much as 25 years in jail.

The indictment alleges that Cipriani attempted to smuggle 14 loose-cut diamonds and 53 rough-uncut diamonds into the USA via Miami International Airport on November 10. The price of those stones has no longer been estimated by way of officers. Prosecutors additionally declare that Cipriani lied to a US customs and border coverage agent when he advised them that he used to be no longer transporting any business products into the rustic and had spent no cash on such products all the way through his travels in a foreign country. The indictment does no longer expose the place Cipriani acquired the diamonds or which nation he used to be travelling from on the time.

As of but, no commentary has been made by way of Cipriani’s protection legal professional responding to an e mail by way of The Associated Press looking for remark.

