According to court docket data, a 41-year-old man from Scottsdale, Arizona, Guilherme Cipriani was once arrested and charged with illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States in South Florida. Cipriani attempted to smuggle 14 loose-cut diamonds and 53 rough-uncut diamonds into the U.S. through Miami International Airport on Nov. 10. A federal grand jury indicted him in March on fees of smuggling diamonds into the U.S. and offering a false commentary to a federal company. Although he made his first court docket look in Arizona, his subsequent court docket date is scheduled for May 24 in Miami, the place he faces 25 years in jail if convicted.

The precise worth of the diamonds was once no longer supplied by way of the officers. Cipriani informed a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent on the airport that he was once no longer transporting industrial products into the rustic and had spent 0 bucks on industrial products whilst in another country. However, Cipriani lied, in keeping with prosecutors.

The indictment didn’t point out the place Cipriani acquired the diamonds or the rustic he was once touring from.

A protection legal professional for Cipriani didn’t reply to the e-mail in search of remark from The Associated Press.