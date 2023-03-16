Arizona troopers stop, arrest Colorado man with 24 pounds of fentanyl pills | Arizona

(The Center Square) – A Colorado man used to be arrested in Arizona for ownership of 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.

A media release from the Arizona State (*24*) stated Nelder Perez Gonzalez, 27, of Rifle, Colo., used to be arrested and charged with will more than one drug offenses. In addition to the pills, troopers discovered two pounds of suspected fentanyl powder and six.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden throughout the Chevrolet Cruz that Gonzalez used to be using.

Gonzalez used to be stopped for a transferring violation on March 6 on Interstate 17 close to Camp Verde, a the town of roughly 12,000 other people in Yavapai County in central Arizona. Rifle is in northeastern Colorado, roughly 550 miles from the place Gonzalez used to be stopped.

“During the stop, the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity,” the discharge mentioned. A seek of the car resulted within the detection of the suspected medicine.

Gonzalez used to be arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on fees of ownership and transportation of a narcotic drug on the market and ownership and transportation of unhealthy medicine on the market.