Arkansas couple guilty in McCurtain County for wildlife charges

An Arkansas couple has pleaded guilty after McCurtain County officials investigated wildlife charges.According to a Facebook post from Oklahoma Game Wardens, a Fouke, Arkansas, couple has pleaded guilty in McCurtain County. Game wardens in McCurtain County closed the case on an investigation into the illegal taking of bear and deer by members of a private hunting lease north of Eagletown, Oklahoma, the post said. Initially, Oklahoma Game Warden Kenny Lawson received information that many members of the lease were implicated in an ongoing poaching scheme that involved residents of both Texas and Arkansas, according to the post.

Game wardens in McCurtain County closed the case on an investigation into the illegal taking of bear and deer by members of a private hunting lease north of Eagletown, Oklahoma, the post said.

Initially, Oklahoma Game Warden Kenny Lawson received information that many members of the lease were implicated in an ongoing poaching scheme that involved residents of both Texas and Arkansas, according to the post.